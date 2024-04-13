Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $282.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $230.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

PXD stock opened at $270.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

