Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $279.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $270.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

