Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $10.40. Potbelly shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 156,914 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Potbelly Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Potbelly had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 28.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

