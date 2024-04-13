PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

