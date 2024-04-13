PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Get PPL alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.