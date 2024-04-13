Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.