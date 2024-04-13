Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

