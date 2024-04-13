Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
