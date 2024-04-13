Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

