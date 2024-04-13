Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

