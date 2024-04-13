Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

