Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,040 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.