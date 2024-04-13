Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.08.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

