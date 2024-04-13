Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.93). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.85), with a volume of 101,325 shares.
Prime People Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.
About Prime People
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime People
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.