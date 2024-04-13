Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $830.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

