Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.56.

Shares of PGR opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.68. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

