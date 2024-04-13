Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $247.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $203.88 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

