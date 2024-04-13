PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.06 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

