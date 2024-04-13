Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $65.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

