Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

PSTG opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

