Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Rallybio alerts:

RLYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.