Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

