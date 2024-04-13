Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,254 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicell worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

