Raymond James & Associates Acquires 55,596 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 306.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

