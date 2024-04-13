Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $145,000.

BATS UAUG opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

