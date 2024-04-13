Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

