Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,073 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.