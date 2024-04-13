Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.68% of TXO Partners worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.11.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Equities analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

