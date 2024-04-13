Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Cabot worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 460.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cabot by 91.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

