Raymond James & Associates Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 5.13% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000.

NYSEARCA:QDIV opened at $33.07 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

