Raymond James & Associates Has $3.60 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Itron worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $305,190.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,287.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

