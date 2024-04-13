Raymond James & Associates Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.