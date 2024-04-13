Raymond James & Associates Has $3.71 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $92.63 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.