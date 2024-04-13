Raymond James & Associates Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

