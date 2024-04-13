Raymond James & Associates Has $4 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

