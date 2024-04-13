Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coty were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.82. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

