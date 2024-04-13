Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.64 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.