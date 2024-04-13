Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

