Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.60% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

