Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,560 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.95% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLBR. CX Institutional bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 111,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Shares of FLBR opened at $18.88 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

