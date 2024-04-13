Raymond James & Associates Purchases 52,350 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

