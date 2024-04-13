Raymond James & Associates Purchases 73,163 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.40% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2,770.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 88,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS:FOCT opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

