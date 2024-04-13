Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 281,898 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $10.91 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

