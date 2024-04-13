Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

AIT opened at $191.13 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

