Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.37% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE NREF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

