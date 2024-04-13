Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Alight worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alight in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,129 shares of company stock worth $12,449,117 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.23 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

