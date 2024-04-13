Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Mercury Systems worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,518,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $28.77 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.