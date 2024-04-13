Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,172 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.