Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,734 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of Calavo Growers worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVGW

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.