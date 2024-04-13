Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,693 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

