Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,923 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,382,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 596,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,334 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.66 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

